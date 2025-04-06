Nets Involved in Kevin Durant Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns two years ago, and now the superstar could be on the move again.
He likely won't don a Nets uniform again, but Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has Brooklyn as the third team in a complex deal that sends Durant to the San Antonio Spurs.
In the trade, the Suns send Durant to the Spurs, while San Antonio gives Devin Vassell to the Nets. The Suns get Nic Claxton, Keldon Johnson and three first-round picks.
"This is probably the hardest sell of the exercise, but the Brooklyn Nets have Day'Ron Sharpe, who's two years younger and was arguably better than Claxton this season, entering restricted free agency," Bailey writes.
"Moving Claxton would open up an opportunity for Sharpe to step into the starting role next season. And Devin Vassell is the kind of three-and-D wing who's an easy plug-and-play fit in most lineups. He's also just 24 years old (a year younger than Claxton).
"But Brooklyn's primary desire to get in on this would be the draft picks. Given the fact that Claxton's annual salary is around $7 million less than Vassell's, and his deal ends one year sooner, Phoenix can justify redirecting the pick swap from San Antonio to the Nets."
Losing Claxton after signing a four-year deal might be hard for the Nets, but if they retain Sharpe, they have a center on lock while Vassell gives them some offense that the team could use to build a new identity.