Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson: Summer League MVP?
In the wake of shipping Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves in need of a versatile wing to replace him. The franchise traded for Ziaire Williams on July 19, but may have found their new starting forward in Kansas product Jalen Wilson.
The 6-foot-6 second-year man has been on a tear in Las Vegas, dominating the summer league to the tune of 24.3 points per contest (fourth highest) on an extremely efficient 46.3% from the field. Add in Wilson's scorching 55.6% hit-rate from deep, and a compelling MVP case is made for the emerging Net.
Not only is Wilson personally performing spectacularly, but the team has been hot as well. Through four games, Brooklyn is 3-1, having only dropped to the undefeated Los Angeles Clippers.
This apparent breakout could not come at a better time for the Nets, who are preparing to embark on a grueling rebuild. Winning is everything in New York, and apathy is the enemy. Wilson could not only equip the franchise with a promising piece for the future of their rebuild, but also give Brooklyn's fanbase something to rally around. He provides a reason for people to attend the games, something the current roster is incredibly lacking.
The second-year tandem of Wilson and Noah Clowney has showed extreme promise, and heading into Monday's final, the former should be a favorite for Summer League MVP. The stats are there, the winning is there, and if Brooklyn can walk away with the summer league crown, there will be no denying that Wilson has officially arrived.
