Brooklyn Nets Latest Offseason Grade Reveal Teams Biggest Woes
It's no secret that the Brooklyn Nets' offseason has been disappointing for their fan base. Coming into the summer, this team had the largest cap space available and at one point, the front office would find themselves with five first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft.
While many fans were under the impression that the Nets were looking to find a running mate for Cam Thomas this offseason, Brooklyn had not made a single move until a trade for Terrance Mann was made, which played a key part in getting Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.
In this trade, the Nets agreed to take on Mann's three-year contract, paying the guard around $15.5 million per year. The team also received an additional first-round pick for the 2025 NBA Draft, which put them at a historic five first-round selections going into the draft.
Loaded with a historic five picks in the first, it seemed like Brooklyn was poised to make a jump up the board and land a coveted prospect to help turn their franchise around alongside Thomas ahead of their 2025-26 rebuild.
Instead, the team opted to stay put with all of their picks becoming the first team to utilize five first-round selections in the NBA Draft history. However, Brooklyn had a big problem on their hands after night one of the annual draft as media and fans hounded the Nets surrounding their three similar play-style point guard selections.
Jared Weiss of The Athletic recently reiterated on the latest 2025 NBA Offseason Grades what most media and fans were thinking when night one of the draft concluded.
"To use all five of their first-round picks this summer to take players who were mostly reaches and have a lot of skill overlap was disappointing."
In The Athletic's offseason grades, Brooklyn earned an overall C, which has been the team's average among other media outlets.
Due to the ongoing contract dispute with Cam Thomas this offseason, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the Nets' future. Most people were under the impression that Thomas was going to be Brooklyn's organic rising star, but recent contract negotiations may have shifted those beliefs, especially in the Nets front office.
"They still have unfinished business with restricted free agent Cam Thomas, and it looks like declining to extend him last season is paying dividends, as his market appears to be much less fruitful than he hoped," stated Weiss in The Athletic's offseason grades.
Whether or not Thomas is on the Nets this upcoming season will play a big role in just how well this rebuilding franchise will do.
Their most high-profile move this summer came when they parted ways with Cameron Johnson after two and a half seasons, trading him to Denver for former NBA champion and sharpshooting wing Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets’ unprotected 2032 first-round pick.
However, even with a small array of moves, the Brooklyn Nets are still vastly underwhelming this offseason for a team that had the No. 1 cap space coming into the summer. Still, a few months remain, so there will be time for the Nets to make a few more moves if the front offices choose so, but their biggest priority needs to be keeping Cam Thomas in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.