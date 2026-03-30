Early Offseason Headlines to Watch as the Nets' 2025-26 Season Nears an End

The Brooklyn Nets are entering a pivotal summer after the 2025-26 NBA season. In the midst of a rebuild, they're going to be faced with numerous decisions, many of which will determine their long-term future.

At 18-57, the Nets could remain a bottom-feeder next year and continue the slow but organic process of drafting and developing young talent. However, they could also cash in their chips and get competitive. Here are three early offseason headlines to watch as the regular season comes to a close:

Generational NBA Draft

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brooklyn is within the top three of the lottery standings at the moment, which means that the team has a 14% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as a 52.1% chance at the top four. This is perhaps the best year to be in that position, considering the generational talent coming out of the NCAA.

The Nets are in desperate need of a franchise player, more than any team in the lottery. They have five first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft who have each shown solid potential, but those seem more like supplementary assets to a Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa.

Whether it be those two, Cameron Boozer, or the rest of the freshman class, Brooklyn will likely land the next face of the organization in June.

Does Brooklyn Go All In?

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There have been subtle reports that the Nets could go all in this summer and try to get competitive for next season. Whether or not they should is a separate debate, but it cannot be denied that the organization has the pieces to acquire one of the top players in the NBA.

Brooklyn has a mix of young players and draft capital to go after someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Donovan Mitchell, superstars whose departure has been rumored for some time now. The Milwaukee Bucks are trending toward the basement of the league, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are at risk of another early playoff exit. Not to mention, other stars could become available.

Do the Nets Keep Their Veterans?

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) and center Nic Claxton (33) head to the locker room after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. could get shut down for the rest of the season, but the numbers he put up through his first 52 games as a Net were extremely impressive. The 27-year-old averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits.

Nic Claxton is another veteran who will likely garner interest from around the league. The defensive anchor showed up with an improved skill set on the other end of the floor, putting up 11.8 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists (career-high) and 1.1 blocks a night.

The Nets could bring back more assets that align with their future, but they could also keep those guys around for when they actually become competitive.