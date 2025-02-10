Nets Left With More Questions Than Answers After Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is well behind us at this point, as the Brooklyn Nets have already embarked on the final 31 games of the regular season since Feb. 6. At 14-38, Brooklyn's playoff hopes have nearly disintegrated, as the team was always expected to end up toward the bottom of the conference.
The Nets currently hold the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, but they've been in this general position for months. Because of their on-court struggles amid the start of a rebuild, they were expected to trade more players before the deadline, including veterans such as Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Day'Ron Sharpe. To the surprise of almost everyone, the three will remain rostered through the rest of the season.
The hesitation from the front office to shop more players leaves the Nets with more questions than answers. They had the opportunity to get a lucrative return for players such as Johnson and Claxton, but even as teams expressed significant interest in the veterans, Brooklyn only managed to deal Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith back in December.
Where do the Nets go from here? General manager Sean Marks will have a lot to figure out this offseason given that they're in the midst of a rebuild. While the Nets have plenty of draft picks allocated from previous trades, veterans staying on the team could hurt their draft position.
How Can the Nets Maximize Cam Johnson's Trade Value?
Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 48.9% shooting from the field and 41.8% from three. He's steadily been the most efficient player in Brooklyn, and as a result, garnered interest from plenty of playoff and title contenders ahead of the trade deadline.
Marks decided to hold on to Johnson, which was an unexpected move and a big risk from the organization. Johnson could keep up production, but it could also dip, which hurts his trade value. Furthermore, you hope it never happens, but there's always injury risk.
The Nets could have maximized Johnson's trade value, but holding on to the veteran risks getting less in the offseason than they would've gotten back in the regular season.
Will Brooklyn Trade Nic Claxton?
Claxton was another player nearly traded before the deadline. He had reported interested from the Los Angeles Lakers, who were (and still are) in desperate need of a center.
Claxton signed a four-year, $97 million contract last summer to stay in Brooklyn, but given that he's turning 26 years old in April, he doesn't necessarily fit the team's timeline. The Nets could be inclined to trade him along with Johnson to get a lucrative return that emphasizes youth and draft capital.
Who Will the Nets Target in the 2025 NBA Draft?
If you're looking at it from a broad perspective, the Nets' biggest need is just about any position. There is no guarantee any player remains on the roster through the summer, which means Brooklyn has the general freedom to target anyone in this year's draft. They also have flexibility with multiple first-round picks in 2025.
However, with the futures of Johnson, Claxton, and others with the Nets uncertain, Brooklyn may target a specific position rather than taking the best player available. The biggest need lies at the point guard position with Schroder and Ben Simmons no longer on the team. The Nets currently have the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick.
