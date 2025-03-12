Nets Linked to NBA Draft Prospect With Unique Skillset
The Brooklyn Nets are looking far and wide for their next wave of prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the potential of four first-round picks, the Nets are certainly a team to look out for in the draft this year.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft, where the Nets were slated to select Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming, who is turning heads in college basketball.
"Rasheer Fleming's three-point shot hasn't slowed down, a key reason he's rising in popularity and becoming more believable to NBA scouts," Wasserman writes.
"He's the only player in college hoops with over 30 dunks and 40 threes. The mix of 6'9" size, rim finishing, shooting, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals should look attractive for a stretch-4 role."
Wasserman compared Fleming to Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, who was chosen with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UCF.
Fleming's size and skillset make him the ideal post-modern NBA wing, so the Nets should be enamored to bring someone in with that combination. However, Fleming may not be the best fit for the Nets.
That shouldn't deter the Nets from taking him because they just need an influx of talent to enter the building, and Fleming provides that for the team.
