Brooklyn Nets Listed as Longshot in Updated Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing Odds
Despite being linked as a potential landing spot for months, Las Vegas doesn't believe the Brooklyn Nets are truly a threat to acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.
Listed as likely suitors by several outlets, the Nets have been in on Antetokounmpo since the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. Due to GM Sean Marks' maneuvering, Brooklyn has assembled an uber amount of draft capital—thus emerging as realistic takers should Antetokounmpo ask out.
Forbes' Evan Sidery posted Monday that the Nets' odds of adding the "Greek Freak" to their roster have tumbled, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The most updated odds go as follows:
Milwaukee Bucks: -140
San Antonio Spurs: +380
Houston Rockets: +450
Toronto Raptors: +1000
Dallas Mavericks: +1200
Oklahoma City Thunder: +1300
New York Knicks: +1600
Brooklyn Nets: +2000
Brooklyn finds itself behind both cross-town rival New York and NBA Finals representative Oklahoma City.
The fact that the Mavericks leapfrogged Brooklyn—who continue to maintain the No. 1 pick will not be traded, and they'll in fact be selecting Cooper Flagg—is definitely worrisome. Dallas' core is essentially locked in for next year, making an Antetokounmpo trade nearly impossible to envision.
Obviously, these are just betting odds and don't serve as a true indication of what the Nets may be plotting. It's hard to imagine Brooklyn's front office preparing itself to bring in a superstar this summer by accumulating draft capital, and then not attempting to strike when its preferred target potentially becomes available.
However, outside of Dallas, every team listed is a real threat to the Nets' chances. Toronto has long been mentioned as a possible destination, and the remaining organizations all have enough stocked up to properly compensate Milwaukee. Also, outside of New York and Oklahoma City (which has the 15th pick), all own a pick inside the top-14. Perhaps Vegas is suggesting a draft night move for Antetokounmpo?
Until the two-time MVP and Bucks' front office have their long-awaited meeting to discuss the future of their partnership, excerpts such as this one from DraftKings are really all that's available to consume. Once the powwow is over, the basketball world should have a clearer idea of what Antetokounmpo's intentions will be going forward.
