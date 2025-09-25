Brooklyn Nets Looking for Clear Improvement from Cam Thomas in Contract Year
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have any stars, but they might get some star-level play from a desperate player.
This offseason was a rough one for Cam Thomas. The 2021 first-round pick expected to get a massive payday this summer, but he ended up having to settle for the qualifying offer.
With only $6 million to show for the work he’s put in over his first four years in the league, Thomas could come out with a chip on his shoulder next season. That could be perfect for Brooklyn for a variety of reasons.
For starters, the Nets should anticipate the most well-rounded season of Thomas’ career. Whether he believes his reputation as a black hole is fair doesn’t matter much at this point. It will be up to Thomas to change the narrative around his game by making some headlines in other areas.
While Thomas has been quick to push back against criticism of that nature, he can’t simply ignore those claims that clearly played a factor in him receiving no long-term deal over the summer. It also means that Thomas has a chance to prove his doubters wrong in a big way.
Throughout the past couple of seasons, Thomas has blossomed into one of Brooklyn’s best scorers. However, his shaky skills in other areas have held him back from being the All-Star-caliber player his scoring alludes to.
Considering that he’s already begun to make some strides in those areas, Thomas’ fifth season in the league could easily be his best. Considering a better year from Thomas won’t necessarily lead to wins for Brooklyn, this could be the best of both worlds for the Nets.
Not only will Brooklyn get to tank as desired, but it also gets a chance to watch Thomas’ improvement up close and perhaps get the first opportunity to re-sign him in 2026. It’s a contract year for Thomas, which means he will be leaving everything out on the floor.
Sure, last season was a contract year as well, but his restricted free agency saga was far from the norm around the league. Now, with unrestricted free agency on the horizon, Thomas will have a season-long audition to show that he’s more than a one-dimensional player on a losing team.