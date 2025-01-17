Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off the worst loss in the Brooklyn Nets' 56-year existence, the franchise looks to avenge the historic blunder against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight's matchup is the penultimate game of Brooklyn's six-game road trip, where they currently hold a 1-4 record.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the Lakers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Start fast. While the Nets started slow offensively against the LA Clippers, the scoreboard remained knotted until midway through the second quarter. From that point, chaos ensued, resulting in the 59-point differential. Brooklyn needs a better offensive gameplan, especially if Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson do not suit up this evening.
2. DLo's revenge game. If he's available at tip-off, D'Angelo Russell's fifth game back with Brooklyn will come against the team that recently traded him. Lakers head coach JJ Redick and standout rookie forward Dalton Knecht have already acknowledged the possibility of Russell making a statement. Redick said he expects a 'great game' out of Russell, and Knecht stated the veteran guard will be 'ready' to take on his former team. The Nets need both to be true if they hope to get back in the win column.
3. Don't let someone else step up. Los Angeles is extremely reliant on the dual contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That's a given. What Brooklyn cannot afford is a standout performance by Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura. If either hits the 20-point threshold, assuming James and Davis achieve their averages, the Nets may face another blowout loss in Southern California.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-17)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 17, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn heads to Oklahoma City to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Thunder in the closing act of this six-game road trip. That contest is slated for Sunday at 7 p.m EST at the Paycom Center.
