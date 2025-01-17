Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (ankle)
Lakers Injuries:
OUT: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee)
DOUBTFUL: Dorian Finney-Smith (personal)
PROBABLE: Anthony Davis (Plantar Fasciitis), LeBron James (foot)
Injuries may be the biggest obstacle facing the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets.
It feels like with every game, the franchise is either missing a top scorer or facilitator and is forced to rely on its bench depth in crucial moments.
Thankfully, fresh off the most lopsided loss in team history, the Nets may at least have Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons back in the fold.
Johnson carries a 'questionable' designation before tip-off, and Simmons, who missed the massive blunder against the LA Clippers, isn't listed. These are both great signs for Brooklyn's offense.
Cam Thomas, unfortunately, remains out, but the return of Johnson helps soften that blow.
The real potential storylines come from the Los Angeles Lakers' side of things.
Dorian Finney-Smith, who began the year as the Nets' starting forward before being traded to LA for D'Angelo Russell, is unlikely to suit up this evening, delaying his potential 'revenge game.'
In addition to the veteran wing, the Lakers' depth will be even more depleted by way of their 'out' designations. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood won't be available, forcing LA into a position Brooklyn knows all too well.
The most game-defining aspect of tonight's injury report is the hosts' star duo. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two of the biggest names in all of basketball, are 'probable' to join the rotation, but that's not a guaruntee.
If they both play, Jordi Fernandez's defensive gameplan will be hellbent on slowing the two down. If either one or both aren't good to go come game time, the Nets will have caught a massive break in the wake of Wednesday evening's 59-point loss.
With so much talent uncertain to play, this contest's injury report will be one to follow throughout the day.
Nets-Lakers is slated for 10:30 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena.
