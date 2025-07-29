Brooklyn Nets: Michael Porter Jr. Could Be Among League’s Top Scorers
When the Nets began shipping Cameron Johnson, the most consistent player on their team over the past few years, the teams decision to not impulsively move him at the deadline signaled that they were being calculated and looking to make the best move that fit their team.
Since finally shipping Johnson off to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick, it has become clear that Porter Jr. is a player that the franchise views as somebody who can make a solid leap and help the franchise significantly in the long term.
While having anonymous conversations with NBA coaches and front office executives at the Las Vegas Summer League, Spotrac's Keith Smith spoke to a member of Brooklyn's front office that has high hopes for Porter Jr. heading into next season.
"We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” the front office executive said. “Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close.
During his final season in Denver, Porter Jr. saw the most playing time of his career (33.7 minutes per game) while averaging the second-most points of his career (18.2). He was also quite efficient for a player that scores at that volume, shooting 50% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.
Another reason to have high hopes for Porter Jr.'s success is the fact that he will be reuniting with Jordi Fernandez, who coached him for five years during his time with the Denver Nuggets. When asked about being able to coach Porter Jr. again, Fernandez expressed his excitement about Brooklyn's new acquisition.
“He’s excited to be here. I’m excited to reunite with him. We have history together. I loved my time with Michael,” Fernandez told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater. “He’s going to be asked to do things that he’s never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he’s going to take. And I think that’s exciting. It should be exciting for him. He’s going to work for it. I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today.”