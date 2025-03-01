Nets Named Landing Spot for Hornets Star LaMelo Ball
The Brooklyn Nets are in need of a true point guard to help lead their team over the next few years.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that such player could be Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
"As busy as Brooklyn was at the start of trade season, its decision to keep quiet at the deadline could be revealing. Even if the Nets falter down the stretch, it doesn't sound like they plan on being down for long," Buckley writes.
"The Nets could be on the look-out for a rising star who can quarterback their attack. Ball would certainly qualify and could become available if Charlotte is wary of his ongoing availability issues and its own lack of success."
The Hornets have not been to the playoffs since they drafted Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. That isn't an indictment on Ball, who is averaging over 26 points per game this season, but the organization has been unable to find the right players and coaches to surround him.
Ball could be looking for a change of scenery if the Hornets find a new player worth building around in the draft, and the Nets make sense as a landing spot.
Not only do the Nets have the cap space to absorb such a large contract that will pay him an average of $40 million over five years, but they could offer the "Big Apple" aura that Charlotte doesn't have.
Perhaps Ball will force his way out, and if he does, the Nets should inquire about his availability.
