Nets Need Cam Thomas Back
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling on the offensive end of the floor, but reinforcements could be coming back soon.
It's been one month since Cam Thomas has been on the court, and the Nets could benefit from his 24.5 points per game.
With Dennis Schroder traded, the Nets have lacked a strong offensive threat, and Thomas could step back into that role when he returns.
“It’ll be nice when we get Cam Thomas back just to have a real halfcourt bucket-getter, halfcourt scorer. That’ll be good. We’re missing him right now a lot,” Nic Claxton said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. “It's different for everybody [without Dennis]. You got a lot of people in different spots, so our offense is different now, and we all just have to adjust. It's part of the game. We're all professionals. It's not easy. It's definitely a challenge, but we'll get there, and then, like I said, when we get 2-4 [Thomas] back, that’ll help.”
The Nets can get back into a groove after struggling if Thomas returns soon, and there's reason to believe he could be back soon.
The Nets return to the court tonight as they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.
