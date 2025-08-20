Nets’ New Addition Michael Porter Jr. Tops NBA 2K Ratings
As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets may not have a star-studded roster, but they recently added a skilled scorer who should provide significant help offensively.
According to recent rankings released by NBA 2K, Michael Porter Jr. will enter the season with an 82 overall rating, making him the highest rated player on the Nets.
His overall also would have made him the highest-rated player on last year's team, because Nic Claxton led the pack with his 81 overall ranking.
While only the top 100 overalls in the game have been released so far, it’s worth noting that the Nets were the game’s lowest rated team last season.
After being traded to the Nets along with a 2032 first round pick in exchange for Cameron Johnson, Porter Jr. is expected to step into a leading offensive role with the team.
While receiving the most playing time of his career, Porter Jr. took advantage of the extra opportunities by averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.
Despite his encouraging regular season performance, his numbers dropped drastically during the postseason. During an interview with the One Night with Steiny podcast, Porter Jr. explained that he was fighting through an injury throughout the playoffs.
“I dislocated my shoulder, my AC joint popped out. Thats a three or four month injury that I was trying to play through,” said Porter Jr. “Every game I was getting injections into my arms. I could barely lift my arm. It was pretty tough. It’s feeling a little bit better now."
While injuries limited him last season, Porter Jr. said he is already feeling better and being out of the NBA grind for a few more months should also help his recovery.
Besides his most recent postseason woes, Porter Jr. has already proven his ability to step up during critical moments. During a closeout game in the 2023 NBA Finals, Porter Jr. helped the Nuggets secure a ring by scoring 16 points and 13 rebounds during a win over the Miami Heat.
While speaking to ClutchPoints' Erik Slater, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez explained that Porter Jr. should expect an elevated role compared to his time in Denver.
“He's going to be asked to do things that he's never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he's going to take," said Fernandez. "And I think that's exciting. It should be exciting for him. He's going to work for it. I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today.”