Brooklyn Nets No Longer Considering Ime Udoka as Coach

Ime Udoka is out of the race.

After much pushback, the Brooklyn Nets are officially no longer considering Ime Udoka as the head coach. The team has announced that Jacque Vaughn will now be the new head coach of the Nets, with no more interim title.

The team announced a press release after hiring Vaughn:

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Right now, Vaughn has the Nets playing the right way even while missing Kyrie Irving. The team has been competing harder on the defensive end, they're winning games, and just barely lost to a good Dallas Mavericks team. 

Despite Vaughn getting the position, Udoka was definitely considered for the role prior to the hire. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Udoka was contacted within 24-48 hours of Steve Nash getting fired.

"The Nets and Udoka began direct communication 24 to 48 hours before the franchise fired Nash last Tuesday, including Udoka speaking to the team’s top officials to begin preparing for the potential coaching role, multiple sources with knowledge of the talks told The Athletic."

Hopefully, this coaching decision will finally put the Brooklyn Nets on a path to success, instead of drama.

