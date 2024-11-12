Nets' Clowney on Franchise History: 'If I Make One, It's Going Up'
With just under five minutes to play in the Brooklyn Nets' 107-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, second-year forward Noah Clowney made franchise history.
As he sunk a 3-pointer to knot the score at 98, Clowney became the youngest Net ever (20 years, 120 days old) to record five made field goals from beyond the arc.
Following his triumphant contribution to Brooklyn's dramatic win, Clowney offered Brian Lewis of the New York Post insight into his deep-range confidence.
"It only takes one for me. If I make one, it's going up," he said. "I mean, even if I don't make none, they're still going up, so [it doesn't] really matter."
Equally as impactful as Clowney's performance, the Nets finally closed out a game in the fourth quarter. It had chances to do the same against the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, but faltered in the final moments.
“That was big for us because we had a few games against really good teams where we played them down to the wire and we don't close in the fourth," Clowney said. "So for us to close in the fourth, it was a big step in the right direction. It wasn't always pretty but we got it done.”
As head coach Jordi Fernandez continues experimenting with different lineup rotations, Clowney's name will be one to watch going forward. If he can produce to similar levels of last night's contest, a starting role could be in his future.
Now 5-6, Brooklyn returns home for a rematch with Boston on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.