Brooklyn Nets Offer Frontcourt Injury Updates
Reinforcements are on the way.
Interior defensive issues have bugged the Brooklyn Nets since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, but those struggles may soon evaporate.
The franchise announced Thursday that Nic Claxton (back) has returned to practice and has a shot to play against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) began 1-on-1 workouts.
Brooklyn offered that the latter is expected to be reincorporated into team activities within 7-10 days, a positive sign for a hamstring that's bothered Sharpe since before the regular season began.
Through 15 games, the Nets have far surpassed preseason expectations despite a hobbled Claxton and Sharpe's complete absence. Once the frontcourt duo returns, Brooklyn's biggest blemish will receive some much needed support.
And that's no disrespect to Dorian Finney-Smith, Noah Clowney or Ben Simmons. Those three have done their best to fill the void of a traditional center, but all have been forced out of position on the defensive end.
Once Brooklyn stabilizes the five-spot, the trio listed above can return to their natural positions. Placing either Simmons or Finney-Smith on-ball with Claxton and Sharpe down low offers a more traditional scheme than the small-ball approach head coach Jordi Fernandez has utilized thus far.
Having been dominated by two superstar centers in Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns while potentially tasked with Joel Embiid tomorrow night, both of these returns carry significant weight.
Now that Trendon Watford is back creating mass impact and Claxton and Sharpe are on their way to joining the veteran forward, the lone question mark remains Bojan Bogdanovic's surgery rehab.
Brooklyn takes on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. Friday in the Wells Fargo Center.
