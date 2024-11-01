Nets Offer Injury Update for Trendon Watford
The Brooklyn Nets are off to decent start this season, pulling off wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies early in the year.
The Nets are healthy for the most part, but Trendon Watford has yet to make his season debut as he nurses a hamstring injury.
However, Nets coach Jordi Fernandez believes Watford is close to a return.
“He's doing great," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "Everything is going as planned... We expect him to be available in the next few… I mean, I don't know exactly when, but soon.”
Watford, who turns 24 next month, will add to the young Nets frontcourt rotation and depth. He'll also look to have an extra bit of impact as he goes into the final year of his contract. Last season, he averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
With Watford's free agency looming, he is going to want to have the best season of his young career. However, he also will want to be as healthy as possible. Rushing him back could result in some risks down the line, but when he is ready to come back, he should be a valuable piece for the Nets.
Watford could make his return as early as tonight when the Nets host the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
