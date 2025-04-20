Inside The Nets

Brooklyn Nets Offseason Spending Plan: Where the Money Should Go

General manager Sean Marks has plenty of salary cap space at his disposal.

Kyler Fox

Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Presently, the Brooklyn Nets are projected to have $45 million in cap room this summer, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. While Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe and others are high-level pieces Brooklyn may end up handing out a hefty chunk of money to, general manager Sean Marks will still have plenty of flexibility if/when those deals get done.

But just because the Nets have the ability to essentially sign whoever they want, that doesn't necessarily mean they should. Sure, Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga have long been listed as possible restricted free agent (RFA) targets, but the top of this offseason's class doesn't quite line up with Brooklyn's timeline.

Here are the top-10 free agents based on their salaries from the 2024-25 campaign:

1. LeBron James (Player Option)

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $50,677,999

2. Fred VanVleet (Team Option)

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $42,846,615

3. Kyrie Irving (Player Option)

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $40,000,000

4. James Harden (Player Option)

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $35,000,000

5. Khris Middleton (Player Option)

Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $31,000,000

6. Julius Randle (Player Option)

Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives through the defense of Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $29,272,320

7. John Collins (Player Option)

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) tries to keep the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $29,272,320

8. Brook Lopez (Unrestricted)

Apr 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $24,000,000

9. Clint Capela (Unrestricted)

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $22,940,640

10. Bruce Brown Jr.

Apr 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown (00) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2024-25 cap hit: $22,500,000

Of the 10, not one currently makes sense for Brooklyn to target. It'd be a major surprise to see any of the players who own player options change scenery, and all of the unrestricted free agents wouldn't look to the Nets to remain competitive.

With this in mind, going after young restricted free agents—with the hopes of scaring away their current employers by offering deals too high to match—should be the approach. Guys like Giddey and Kuminga fit this mold perfectly, and should be where Brooklyn invests its money (after retaining Thomas, Watord, Sharpe etc.)

The best course of action would be to wait. Overpaying for veterans who want to be competitive in year two of a complete rebuild isn't a great gameplan, especially if Brooklyn eyes an even bigger fish—Giannis Antetokounmpo.

An early playoff exit for the Milwaukee Bucks could force Antetokounmpo to request a trade, a development that would completely change how the Nets approach this summer. Staying patient and waiting for the right price and fit needs to be the goal, especially given Brooklyn's history chasing big names in free agency.

Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Kyler is a staff writer for Brooklyn Nets on SI, where he covers all things related to the team. He is also the managing editor of The Torch, St. John's University's independent student-run newspaper.

