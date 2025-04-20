Brooklyn Nets Offseason Spending Plan: Where the Money Should Go
Presently, the Brooklyn Nets are projected to have $45 million in cap room this summer, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. While Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe and others are high-level pieces Brooklyn may end up handing out a hefty chunk of money to, general manager Sean Marks will still have plenty of flexibility if/when those deals get done.
But just because the Nets have the ability to essentially sign whoever they want, that doesn't necessarily mean they should. Sure, Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga have long been listed as possible restricted free agent (RFA) targets, but the top of this offseason's class doesn't quite line up with Brooklyn's timeline.
Here are the top-10 free agents based on their salaries from the 2024-25 campaign:
1. LeBron James (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $50,677,999
2. Fred VanVleet (Team Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $42,846,615
3. Kyrie Irving (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $40,000,000
4. James Harden (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $35,000,000
5. Khris Middleton (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $31,000,000
6. Julius Randle (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $29,272,320
7. John Collins (Player Option)
2024-25 cap hit: $29,272,320
8. Brook Lopez (Unrestricted)
2024-25 cap hit: $24,000,000
9. Clint Capela (Unrestricted)
2024-25 cap hit: $22,940,640
10. Bruce Brown Jr.
2024-25 cap hit: $22,500,000
Of the 10, not one currently makes sense for Brooklyn to target. It'd be a major surprise to see any of the players who own player options change scenery, and all of the unrestricted free agents wouldn't look to the Nets to remain competitive.
With this in mind, going after young restricted free agents—with the hopes of scaring away their current employers by offering deals too high to match—should be the approach. Guys like Giddey and Kuminga fit this mold perfectly, and should be where Brooklyn invests its money (after retaining Thomas, Watord, Sharpe etc.)
The best course of action would be to wait. Overpaying for veterans who want to be competitive in year two of a complete rebuild isn't a great gameplan, especially if Brooklyn eyes an even bigger fish—Giannis Antetokounmpo.
An early playoff exit for the Milwaukee Bucks could force Antetokounmpo to request a trade, a development that would completely change how the Nets approach this summer. Staying patient and waiting for the right price and fit needs to be the goal, especially given Brooklyn's history chasing big names in free agency.