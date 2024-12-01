Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report
Amid their onslaught of injuries last week, the Brooklyn Nets welcome Dennis Schröder back to the lineup. The veteran point guard missed Friday's blowout loss to the Orlando Magic for personal reasons, but should provide Brooklyn with a much-needed spark this afternoon.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Jaylen Martin (knee), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Magic Injuries:
OUT: Paolo Banchero (oblique), Gary Harris (hamstring), Mac McClung (two-way), Trevelin Queen (two-way)
Outside of Schröder's return, the Nets will again be without Noah Clowney and Cam Thomas, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Day'Ron Sharpe have yet to make their season debuts. The home debacle just two days ago displayed an uninspiring offense, but Schröder's presence should slightly make up for the lack of production sans Thomas.
Orlando reports the same designations as the previous contest, yet they haven't affected the outcome in many of the Magic's victories. Since losing Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner has emerged as a potential All-Star while guiding Orlando to an 11-1 record without the former in the lineup.
Gary Harris is a reliable bench piece that the Magic will miss, but its surplus of guard talent makes up for the void left by the veteran.
As Brooklyn's overall health increases, the results should improve. While they got completely dismantled by Orlando not even 48 hours ago, key absences played a major factor and have hindered the Nets all year.
This afternoon, Brooklyn can change the narrative and earn a gritty, shorthanded win against a quality opponent.
Nets-Magic is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.
