Brooklyn Nets Player Profile: Killian Hayes
The Brooklyn Nets and former Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes agreed to a one-year deal yesterday, per Shams Charania.
Hayes was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and after three and a half seasons in Detroit, the Pistons released him after notoriously being one of the worst statistical players in the NBA. Now, Hayes will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Brooklyn.
Hayes' best season came in 2022-23, when he averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes per game. Last season, those numbers dipped in former head coach Monty Williams' new offense, when he averaged 6.9 points and 4.9 assists on 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from deep.
Shooting inefficiencies were the biggest issue with Hayes while he was a Piston. His assist numbers look good on paper, and he averaged over a steal per game in three of his four seasons in Detroit. However, he was a big net negative overall, which led to his release.
With the Nets, Hayes will have a second chance at the NBA, competing for a roster spot on a rebuilding team. He'd potentially share guard minutes with Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, and Keon Johnson.
If Hayes can find a rhythm and confidence in his new home, he could get his career back on track. He was highly regarded as a prospect due to his passing IQ, and ability to attack the basket. The 22-year-old is still young with room to grow on the spectrum of a basketball career.
