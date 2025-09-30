Brooklyn Nets Poised to Lean on the Three Even More in 2025-26
In Jordi Fernandez's first year as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach, there was a clear emphasis on the three-ball. While the development of the game as a whole does hold some responsibility in this statistic, Brooklyn attempted the eighth-most triples in each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.
But there's a glaring difference between the two despite the rankings being the same.
Pre-Fernandez, the Nets were shooting 36.7 three-pointers per game under Jacque Vaughn and eventual interim Kevin Ollie. That was before Brooklyn committed to a rebuild and embraced a youth movement, complete with a total shakeup identity-wise.
Once the Fernandez era began, that figure immediately rose. The Nets hoisted nearly three more attempts from beyond the arc last season, and due to front office moves made over the summer, Brooklyn could see another increase.
Not only will the triple continue to grow as many teams' primary mode of scoring, but the Nets' personnel is designed to space the floor.
That's why Sean Marks reunited Michael Porter Jr., a career 40.6% three-point shooter, with Fernandez in exchange for Cam Johnson. Despite what the critics believe, each member of the franchise's 2025 draft class does possess the ability to hit from deep.
Plus, Cam Thomas will be back, another dangerous three-point shooter. He, alongside Porter, Terance Mann and Tyrese Martin, are all more than capable of emerging as 40%-plus shooters come next season. Given how much of a point of emphasis it was last season, it's a safe bet Brooklyn remains in the top 10 attempts-wise.
And that's just based on the guys who have already been named. Drew Timme showed an improved stroke from three in summer league, and CBA star Fanbo Zeng shot 40% in two of his three seasons overseas. That duo could easily make up for Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe's lack of a trustworthy jumper, especially if the defense is solely focused on slowing down either Porter or Thomas.
Some of the rise will happen organically, but there's no doubt that Brooklyn prioritized the ability to shoot this summer. Don't be surprised if they end up somewhere in the top five attempts-wise come the end of the 2025-26 campaign.