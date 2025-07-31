Brooklyn Nets' Preseason Schedule Released
The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they will kick off their 2025-26 season with four preseason games that are certain to give fans a better outlook at their five rookie selections and the rest of their squad before the start of the regular season.
The Nets will begin their preseason stint with a home game on October 4 at the Barclays Center against Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem. This will not be the first time Brooklyn faces an Israeli team during the preseason, as they faced Maccabi Ra'anana, whom they defeated before the start of the 2023-24 season. Hapoel Bank Yahav’ Jerusalem is no walk-in-the-park team either, going 11-7 in EuroCup play while finishing 20-6 in Ligat Winner play.
Following their sole home game, Brooklyn will travel to Macao for two NBA China Games against the Phoenix Suns on October 10 and 12. These games mark the NBA's return to China for the first time since 2019. During that time, Brooklyn participated in the NBA China Games against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Closing out their preseason run, the Nets will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors on October 17. Brooklyn will hope to have a better preseason run compared to their Summer League squads this year.
Fans will expect to get another look at Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, also getting their first glimpse of rookie Drake Powell, who missed the mini-camp in Las Vegas due to injury.
Trade additions Terrance Mann and Michael Porter Jr. are also anticipated to give fans a glimpse of what to look forward to in the regular season.
Cam Thomas is still not with the team as contract negotiations continue to pend between the Nets front office and Thomas' representation, but fans are eager for a deal to get done before players report for fall camp.
The Nets will be a team to watch heading into fall training camp as the Thomas situation has not grown any better from the outside looking in. We will continue to monitor this story as the offseason continues.