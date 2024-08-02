Brooklyn Nets' Projected Lineup for the 2024-25 Season
The Brooklyn Nets go into their first official year of rebuilding in the era following Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After trying to compete for the postseason last year with Mikal Bridges at the helm, the team finally decided it was time for a reset, and moved him to the New York Knicks for a heap of draft picks.
Now, the team is led by a combination of mostly young talent with a few veterans for the locker room and mentorship. How will their depth chart look heading into the 2024-25 season?
The offseason isn't over, and there is reason to believe that two Nets will be out of Brooklyn by the start of the season.
Potentially Traded: Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith
Multiple playoff teams have been interested in Johnson and Finney-Smith since Brooklyn traded Bridges, so the hope and expectation is that the two are moved for more draft capital, young players, or both.
It's no guarantee, but the probability of the two vets getting traded to make room for other players is high. Brooklyn could also wait until the trade deadline, but Sean Marks should be looking to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
PG: Dennis Schroder
Schroder is the perfect veteran to have with this young Nets squad. Entering his 12th NBA season, the German point guard is 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He can distribute, defend, and score when needed, but he will mostly be a mentor to the younger players in Brooklyn. Schroder averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 29 games with the Nets after last year's trade deadline, and he should look to do more of the same this season.
SG: Cam Thomas
Thomas is the face of the franchise now that Bridges has departed from the Nets. Averaging 22.5 points last season, there's reason to expect another jump in the 22-year-old's scoring numbers. Thomas will have the responsibility of not only developing his game and leading Brooklyn in scoring but also being a leader for the core. He has the potential to be great in this league and has already shown vast improvement in just three years.
SF: Jalen Wilson
Even if Finney-Smith and Johnson don't get traded before the start of the season, Wilson has a good chance of starting in game one. The incoming sophomore took home Summer League MVP honors after averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in five games. He showed flashes last season, but looks to make an impact with more opportunities in 2024-25 as a versatile forward.
PF: Noah Clowney
It was a small sample size, but Clowney showed he could be a special player with the right development. In 23 games last season, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, but the biggest stat to note is his 36.4% shooting from deep. Clowney would pair well as a 6-foot-10 floor-spacer next to center Nicolas Claxton. Even if DFS and Johnson stay in Brooklyn, the same hope to start applies to Clowney as it does to Wilson.
C: Nicolas Claxton
Back with the Nets on a four-year, $97 million deal, Claxton, is somewhere in between a young piece and a veteran with experience. It's a great player to have, as Claxton has made himself known as one of the best paint presences in the NBA. He'll look to build off of his impressive seasons as he usually has. If the former second-round pick can stay consistent with his new contract, he might be a trade piece by midseason, as he's already 25 years old.
Next Five: Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ziaire Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe
The Nets' bench is all over the place, and that's a good problem to have. Outside of these five, Keon Johnson and Trendon Watford make cases to play. In Jordi Fernandez's new system, they might get those opportunities, but for now, it's looking like Simmons will be the primary ball handler off the bench, supported by shooters in Whitehead and Bogdanovic. Whitehead struggled immensely in the summer league, but Bogdanovic can be a mentor for him as another forward.
Aside from those three, Williams is a new acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies looking to get his career back on track, playing alongside fellow 22-year-old and 2021 draftee Day'Ron Sharpe. In terms of actual talent, the bench has some work to do, but the scheme fit is there, with a distributor at point guard, followed by shooters and rebounders.
