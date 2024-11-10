Nets Prospect Watch: Week 1 of College Basketball
Week one of college basketball was exciting for not only NCAA fans but also Brooklyn Nets fans. The Nets are expected to draft toward the top of the lottery, and as a result, the community is paying close attention to the top players in college basketball.
Week one saw massive performances from many of the nation's top prospects. Many freshmen had incredible debuts, showing why the 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded with talent.
Seemingly all of the lottery prospects had great debuts, with some following it up with solid second games. Duke's freshmen played two games this week, and in two wins, freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel led the way. Flagg is averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 2.5 steals, showcasing his ability to be effective from anywhere on the floor.
Flagg was protecting the paint, making hustle plays and rim running like a big, but has shown great ball handling and passing. After the first week, he's still the No. 1 pick in many eyes.
Knueppel, although not projected to be a lottery pick right now, is showing why he should be. The Wisconsin native is showcasing range, averaging 18.5 points on 56.5% from the field and 50.0% from deep.
Perhaps the most impressive freshman performances of the week were from Georgia's Asa Newell and Maryland's Derik Queen. Newell, a 6-foot-11 forward from Destin, FL, had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the team's win over Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs needed everything they could get from Newell, as they barely squeezed out a five-point win.
Queen, the freshman from Baltimore, was incredible in his collegiate debut. In a 79-49 win over Manhattan, he put up 22 points, 20 rebounds, and two blocks. It was Maryland's first 20-20 game since Joe Smith in 1995. It was the first 20-20 game for a freshman in Terps history.
