Brooklyn Nets Rank Dead Last in New Power Rankings
Coming off a season where the Brooklyn Nets tallied a 26-56 record, plenty of fans expected their franchise to go out and find multiple players to help turn around their franchise.
Instead, the Nets have had an extremely underwhelming offseason so far, only adding Michael Porter Jr. and Terrance Mann to their squad. They also parted ways with Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford this summer, only adding to their woes as the franchise heads for yet another rebuild season.
A recent Bleacher Report NBA Power Rankings was released, detailing each team's outcome if the season were to start in the month of August.
In these rankings done by BR's Andy Bailey, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves in dead last at No. 30, with little to no hope from Bailey in the Nets competing this season. He expects the team to be in lottery contention, as many fans would also anticipate, looking at their current roster.
"The veteran leadership for the Brooklyn Nets will come almost entirely from Michael Porter Jr. (acquired in the Johnson trade), Nic Claxton and Terance Mann. Let that sink in for a moment, and then remember the fact that the Nets are rostering a whopping five first-round picks," said Bailey. "That's going to mean loads of mistakes from offensive engineers with no NBA experience and loads of losses to follow. It may be a big individual year for MPJ, but the 2025-26 campaign will largely be about the 2026 lottery for Brooklyn."
A huge amount of backlash would go towards Sean Marks following their selection of three overseas guards with a similar skillset, as fans and analysts expected the Nets' general manager to make a splash on draft day, with Brooklyn holding five first-round picks following the Terrance Mann acquisition from Atlanta.
Bailey would not be the only writer to lean in on the Nets to kick off the month of August. NBA's John Schuhmann released his Offseason Power Rankings, which also featured the Nets dead last among all the Eastern Conference teams.
Most analysts have already written off the Brooklyn Nets even before the start of the 2025 NBA season this fall.
As the franchise continues its ongoing disputes with Cam Thomas over contract extensions, the future of the Nets looks bleak, even with a decent amount of cap space remaining and several months to go before the start of fall training camps.
The Nets still have time to make a move in free agency or extend Cam Thomas as the season is not set to start til October, but if no move is made and Cam Thomas walks, then fans will likely be looking towards the 2026 NBA Draft rather than competing this season.