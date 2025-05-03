Brooklyn Nets Ranked with NBA’s Second-Best Future Assets
In just 814 days, the Brooklyn Nets and GM Sean Marks trimmed their roster from "presumed title contender" to "in dire need of talent." After trading Kevin Durant on Feb. 9, 2023, the franchise began accumulating mass amounts of future assets, a decision that's earned the franchise some important recognition.
On Friday, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo released their list of NBA Draft asset rankings, on which Brooklyn landed second. Only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (for obvious reasons), Marks' shrewd maneuvering has positioned the Nets to reshape their rebuild far quicker than usual.
"The rebuilding Nets head into predraft season holding a league-high five selections in the top 40. They also have the most salary cap space, creating an opportunity to remake their roster," Woo wrote. "Logically, it's hard to see them rostering five rookies, and they can also open up additional cap room by consolidating some of their first-round selections."
Woo went on to specifically pinpoint and area where the Nets should look to improve—and his analysis lines up perfectly with Brooklyn's rumored interest in adding Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga.
"Roster-wise, Brooklyn could use help on the perimeter but should focus on adding talent regardless of need considering the fluidity of its situation and lack of obvious long-term building block on the roster," he continued. "Some lottery luck could go a long way."
Either Kuminga or Giannis Antetokounmpo fits Woo's vision, although the former is a much more realistic option. That said, Marks will likely have to unload some of this year's draft capital, and fishing for the "Greek Freak" would be a productive use of the surplus.
Now, Brooklyn's placement on the list isn't the only impactful aspect. The Houston Rockets were ranked fourth, an organization the Nets have dealt with plenty of times before—and one that could challenge them for Antetokounmpo's services.
"The Rockets are in a strong situation, holding both future draft capital and emerging young talent," Woo wrote. "That all suggests that Houston can go whatever direction it wants with this pick, whether that's swinging on the prospect with the most upside (as the Rockets often do), or using it as a trade chip to move the roster closer to contention."
While Brooklyn holds an advantage over Houston according to ESPN, a bidding war for Antetokounmpo could absolutely ensue depending on how the Rockets' postseason ultimately shakes out.