Brooklyn Nets’ Reportedly Eyeing De’Aaron Fox
In recent months, the Brooklyn Nets have been tied to a number of stars in hopes of landing a big fish as it coasts into a new era.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox ahead of this year’s trade deadline in early February. It was a stunning report, as Fox has been a mainstay in the competitive Sacramento rotation for eight years.
Naturally, with Brooklyn reportedly in the hunt for stars, and Fox now being available, conclusions are being drawn about a potential pairing, and per the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Brooklyn does see Fox as a potential trade target. But just how likely is it that he lands with the Nets?
It seems it could be an uphill battle for the former Kentucky guard to land in Brooklyn.
Per Charania, there will be a host of potential suitors for Fox’s talents, but it’s believed that the guard has one team in mind. And dozens of other credible reporters have alluded to the fact that San Antonio is that team. And Fox wanting to align his next few years with the future face of the league in Victor Wembanyama makes plenty of sense.
Still, Brooklyn has useable packages in a plethora of future draft picks, as well as players like Nicolas Claxton and Cam Johnson, who Sacramento has reportedly previously coveted.
In the least, Fox surpasses Butler as the top players currently on the market.
It remains to be seen whether the Nets will be able to land Fox, but they’ll need to throw their name in the ring before the deadline on Thursday, Feb. 6. As it stands now, the team is 14-33, good for the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
