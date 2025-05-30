Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Not Targeting Jonathan Kuminga: Right Move or Mistake?
As the NBA offseason starts to heat up for the Brooklyn Nets, rumors have persisted around the future of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. After a rollercoaster regular season, Kuminga is expected to depart from the Warriors, according to multiple reports.
The Nets have been linked to Kuminga for months, following his and Golden State's failure to negotiate a contract extension before the Oct. 21 deadline. The 22-year-old will enter restricted free agency, likely to receive more money than the Warriors can handle. The organization already has to worry about the contracts of Stephen Curry, newly-acquired star Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
However, a new report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic suggests that Brooklyn may not even be in the hunt for Kuminga at all. The Congolese forward's playing time fluctuated after the Butler trade, but he stepped it up in a major way throughout the second round of the postseason.
Slater reports that the Nets are currently not preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga. Even after a season in which he averaged 15.3 points per game, and given Brooklyn's rebuild stage, Kuminga may not end up there after all.
"There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer, league sources said," Slater wrote.
The Nets could be making a huge mistake by not going after the young player. It's clear that Kuminga has immense potential and takes advantage of his minutes. Brooklyn, being in a rebuild, should allude to the organization going after a young target. He fits the description.
The Nets will build a major core for the future in this year's NBA Draft. However, they're guaranteed to bring in a viable starter in the form of Kuminga, should they go after him.
Perhaps Brooklyn decides to muster up an offer and join other teams in the mix for Kuminga. With the forward being so volatile to a change of scenery, he isn't expected to be on the Warriors next season. This should call for the Nets to invest in another young scorer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.