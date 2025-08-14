Brooklyn Nets Rookie Point Guards get Face Scanned for NBA 2K26
NBA 2K has become synonymous with the NBA journey. A majority of NBA players grow up playing the video game and getting put in the game themselves is a surreal experience.
Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf got together to get their faces and animations scanned into NBA 2K26. Traore and Saraf have yet to receive a player rating, but Demin knows his starting overall, along with the other top-10 picks of the 2025 NBA Draft.
"I can do dreads?" asked Demin. "Like dark green dreads."
He jokingly talked about his hairstyle for the game after finding out that the feature would be added in post. It was a fun experience for the rookies amid a busy offseason.
Traore reminisced about playing NBA 2K growing up and how crazy it is being in the game now. The No. 19 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was Ja'Kobe Walter, and he started as a 70 overall. It can be assumed that Traore will hold a similar rating.
The Nets' rookies entered a camera rig chamber to get all of their features and animations set up. Each player got to pick a handful of celebrations that they want to have for the game.
Traore flexed and pounded on his chest, Saraf gave a "three to the dome" and Demin did a fist pump. Demin sarcastically said he hated this part because his celebration is so simple. Although he is not the cockiest player on the court, his flashiness with the ball in his hands should translate well to the game.
The game developers had to have Traore push his abundance of hair back to get a proper 3D build of his face. They assured him that his hair wouldn't be pushed back for his look once the game is released.
The rookie trio finished their day at the NBA 2K studio by making around 15 different facial expressions each. It was a long day of being surrounded by cameras and machines, but they seemed to enjoy the experience.
It is unknown as to why Drake Powell and Danny Wolf have not gotten their faces scanned yet for the game. Some players do not have their real faces in the game because of their lack of availability, licensing agreements and the game's development cycle.
According to Rookie Wire, the full ratings for the 2025 rookie class will be revealed on Aug. 16. NBA 2K26 is scheduled to release on Sept. 5.