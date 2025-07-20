Brooklyn Nets Rookie Ready to Hit Weight Room Before Regular Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin brings unique traits to the playmaking position.
The former BYU Cougar measured 6-foot-8 at the NBA Combine without shoes and a 6-foot-10 wingspan. The length he brings to the backcourt intrigued the Nets' front office, but Demin realizes he needs to add muscle to compete at this level.
During an interview at NBA Summer League, Demin showed his self-awareness by highlighting the weight room as a necessity for a successful offseason.
"I think I might spend more time in the lifting room than on the court," Demin said. "I'm living in the lifting room."
Demin currently weighs 199 pounds, and if he adds another five pounds of muscle, he could have a similar build to Australian point guard Josh Giddey. The Bulls guard uses his strength effectively to score in the paint, something that Demin lacked in NBA Summer League.
Putting on five pounds of muscle should also improve his ball-handling. Demin averaged three turnovers per game in Las Vegas, often getting flustered with aggressive defenders.
While there have been flashes of Demin using speed to attack the basket, it is not good enough to get by above-average defense. Gaining weight to complement his already impressive frame will enhance his offensive game.
Demin has been repetitive in his desire for improvement, which is exactly what the Nets organization wants to hear.
Brooklyn experimented with point forward Ben Simmons for two-and-a-half seasons, but he never reached his potential. Demin brings in similar traits with more upside on offense. The Nets like having big playmakers, and the Russian native hopes to set a standard with his work ethic.
Patience is key in Demin's development, as well as other members of the Nets' most recent draft class, but so far he is saying all the right things to spark excitement for his future in Brooklyn.