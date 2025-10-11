Brooklyn Nets' Rookies Given Low Expectations This Season
During the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets were widely viewed as a disappointment by the rest of the league. It was evident during ESPN's draft show, as Brian Windhorst said that NBA executives were contacting him and making fun of the Nets' picks.
Nevertheless, there is still potential with a league-record five selections in the first round. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf have immense expectations as they lead the new wave of Brooklyn basketball.
After NBA Summer League and through two preseason games, the rookies have had their bright spots. Much of the criticism has been about the shot creation of each player, with way too much playmaking and similar archetypes.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently made one prediction for each team's rookie class, and Brooklyn's was disappointing. Swartz made the prediction that not a single one of the five picks would end up making an All-Rookie team.
"Despite the quantity of rookies, Brooklyn didn't select until No. 8 overall and seemingly reached on Egor Demin, the only potential starter of the group," Swartz wrote. "The other picks consisting of Nolan Traore (No. 19), Drake Powell (No. 22), Ben Saraf (No. 26) and Danny Wolf (No. 27) will all be fighting for rotation minutes.
"Demin could put up decent numbers given his overall game if he wins the Nets' starting point guard job, although a lack of efficiency and Brooklyn being at the bottom of the standings will ultimately keep all five first-rounders off the All-Rookie teams."
Demin is expected to start alongside Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Nic Claxton. However, because he has remained out due to a plantar fascia tear in his foot, Traore and Saraf have split starting minutes at the point guard position.
Powell recently made his preseason debut in Brooklyn's 132-127 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In 13 minutes of action, he displayed the perimeter defense that scouts raved about before the draft, and even had some solid offensive plays. The North Carolina product finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal on 2-for-5 shooting.
Anything can happen, and the regular season hasn't even started yet. The Nets are in no rush to see any of the rookies burst onto the scene and immediately become a star. If there is a lack of production this season, it isn't the end of the world. Brooklyn will be patient through the early stages of the rebuild.