Nets Rookies Quiet to Start Season
The Brooklyn Nets have two rookies on the roster this season in Yongxi Cui and Jaylen Martin, but the team hasn't given them many opportunities to shine.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley graded all 30 rookie classes in the league and gave the Nets a "D" for the first month of the season.
"Undrafted in 2023, Martin has only seen action in two games since earning a two-way deal in camp," Buckley writes. "He made 16 G League appearances for the Westchester Knicks last year, averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. His work for the Long Island Nets this season hasn't been much different: 10.7 points per game on 40.7 percent shooting. On a Brooklyn roster with every incentive to hand its youth maximum minutes, Martin still doesn't feel like a priority. He has a long way to go in his journey to stick as an NBA player. Just the seventh Chinese player to suit up in the NBA, Cui has logged just one minute since October. Cui is on a two-way contract and was never expected to make a major impact. Perhaps Brooklyn will give both Cui and Martin longer looks after clearing some vets out of the rotation via trade later this season."
Ultimately, the Nets are looking to prioritize some of their younger players. Cui and Martin are likely holdovers until the Nets bring in some superior talent. But it really won't hurt the team to give the pair of rookies some minutes in Brooklyn throughout the season just to see if the Nets are potentially missing out on a gem of a prospect.
