Nets, Kings Linked to Trade Idea For All-Star
The Brooklyn Nets could be looking to make a big splash this offseason with a trade or two that could re-shape the franchise.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Domantas Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings to the Nets for Nic Claxton, Maxwell Lewis and two first-round picks.
"Brooklyn could have something major brewing this offseason, with Brian Lewis of theNew York Postcalling a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade the Nets' "Plan A" for the summer," Buckley writes.
"Dealing for Sabonis feels much more realistic and affordable, plus there's enough in the coffers to pull this off and still seek out multiple high-level upgrades elsewhere. Having Sabonis as a second/third star and Cam Johnson as the ultimate role player might allow the Nets' next centerpiece to truly thrive."
The Kings also have reason to trade Sabonis as they sit in the middle of the Western Conference without a clear plan to get much further out of there.
"Sabonis might be less than sold on Sacramento's long-term outlook, and maybe the front office would quietly feel the same with the team trending down since its 2023 playoff breakthrough," Buckley writes. "Kings ownership may not sign off on a roster reset, but this would net a pair of first-round picks and a physically impressive 22-year-old while also delivering a readymade interior anchor to shore up this leaky defense."
A deal like this makes sense for both sides, and it would give the Nets a legitimate chance to make next year's Play-In Tournament.