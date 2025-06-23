Brooklyn Nets' Salary Cap Situation This NBA Offseason
Don't let the Brooklyn Nets' regular-season record fool you when it comes to the 2025 NBA offseason. Despite having gone 26-56, the Nets will be one of the most talked-about teams this summer, and it starts with the NBA Draft.
The Nets can take any role based on their freedom regarding draft picks, salary cap space, and state of the roster. Brooklyn is involved in numerous trade rumors regarding moving up in the NBA Draft, but also regarding veterans such as Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.
The biggest strength this offseason is cap space. The Nets could have over $40 million in space if they play their cards right, putting them well below the first apron. Right now, the projection is just over $30 million in cap space, with the biggest contracts going to Johnson, Claxton, and eventually Cam Thomas should Brooklyn bring him back.
Thomas is projected to make around $100 million over four years, while Johnson and Claxton are expected to be traded this summer, freeing up even more cap space depending on the return.
Brooklyn could be the biggest players in free agency with its cap space, but the organization is more likely to target young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey rather than established stars like Julius Randle and James Harden if they're available.
If Johnson, Claxton, and Thomas are all on the team next season, they'd be expected to eat up over $70 million in cap space. Johnson is making about $21 million, while Claxton is making just over $25 million. While that wouldn't be a major concern, it's something to note if the Nets end up targeting more free agents.
The players selected in the draft are also worth noting regarding the salary cap. If Brooklyn keeps its four first-round picks, that's estimated to be a combined $16.4 million for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN analyst and NBA salary cap expert Bobby Marks.
Brooklyn has the freedom to go in any direction this offseason, but the front office must be strategic and note that while the Nets have plenty of salary cap space, it can go away in an instant. They need to be cautious and emphasize youth to ignite an exciting rebuild.