Brooklyn Nets Send Dorian Finney-Smith Back to Dallas in Proposed Trade
There have been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Dorian Finney-Smith since Mikal Bridges was shipped off to New York back in late May. With Bridges departed and Nic Claxton re-signed, Finney-Smith may just be Brooklyn's next most valuable trade asset.
In a proposed deal by Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban, the Nets and Dallas Mavericks could make sense as trade partners again over a year removed from the infamous Kyrie Irving trade that landed Finney-Smith in Brooklyn. The proposed move is as follows:
Nets Receive: Maxi Kleber, 2025 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)
Mavericks Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith
This would have to be the absolute last resort for general manager Sean Marks. If this is the best return available in exchange for Finney-Smith, it would be more worthwhile to keep him and attempt to move the 31-year-old at next season's trade deadline.
Kleber is owed $11 million in 2024-25 and would not benefit the franchise in any way. He does not fit Brooklyn's current timeline, given that he is 32 years old, and would not generate anywhere near Finney-Smith's current value. As for the pick in the mock trade, the top-10 protected selection likely wouldn't benefit the Nets at all since Dallas made the NBA Finals this past season.
Finney-Smith has become an extremely coveted piece for playoff-ready teams. His defensive ability is up there with the best in the league, and he has shown some three-point capability throughout his nine-year career.
It would be a fun storyline to see him back with the franchise where he spent seven of those years, but for that return, it's simply not worth even answering the phone.
