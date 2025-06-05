Brooklyn Nets Set to Host Former Texas A&M Star for Work Out
With the 2025 NBA Draft only a few weeks away, teams around the league are continuing to work their way through prospects and see who is a good fit for their squad. This includes the Brooklyn Nets, who, per Carter Karels on GigEm247, have scheduled a workout with the former Texas A&M Aggies star Wade Taylor IV.
"Look for Taylor to complete more pre-draft workouts in the coming days, too. Per a source, the and the are already scheduled to bring Taylor in for pre-draft workouts Friday and next Tuesday, respectively," said Karels.
The Senior guard is coming off a solid final year of college basketball, putting together 15.7 points per game, 4.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game. He also logged 1.3 steals per game and a 31.8% behind the arc. While not a career high year for Taylor compared to years prior, still a great season and testament to his career at A&M.
The former four-star prospect has garnered attention from several teams during this pre-draft process. He's already completed workout with three NBA teams so far, the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder have brought in Taylor to see if he can also be a good fit for their teams.
Since his arrival at College Station, Wade Taylor IV has risen to the occasion in every aspect, which comes as no surprise, considering he was considered one of the best guards in the state of Texas at the time.
"Taylor is the best point guard in Texas for the 2021 class. He is a microwave scorer with deep range and blazing speed. A one-man fastbreak, he is at his best when turning on the jets in transition and he loves the pull-up three on the break. Defensively, he has the terrific foot speed to stay in front of his man and has quick and active hands to pick balls loose and intercept passes..." said 247Sports Recruit Brandon Jenkins.
Taylor and 44 other NBA prospects partook in the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago. There, Taylor recorded 13 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and a steal while shooting 5 of 14 from the floor in the two scrimmages he participated in.
Whether Taylor actually will get drafted remains to be seen, as he was not among the 75 prospects invited to participate at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month. There is a chance he winds up an undrafted prospect, which could work in favor of the Nets, who have plenty of cap space to play with this offseason.