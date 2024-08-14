Nets Should Eye Arizona's Carter Bryant
The Brooklyn Nets have a myriad of first-round picks for the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a 2025 mock draft and had the Nets taking Arizona's Carter Bryant with the No. 23 overall pick.
"Carter Bryant's physical profile/athleticism, shotmaking skills and defensive tools should pop enough in limited minutes to draw NBA interest," Wasserman writes. "Transfers Anthony Dell'Orso and Trey Townsend will cap Bryant's role/usage, but NBA teams are always willing to look past production if the upside is obvious. In front of dozens of scouts and executives in Portland last April, Bryant was a clear standout during a scrimmage against the United States Nike Hoop Summit team. He can take some tough shots, but he should impress with his athleticism around the basket, three-level scoring and defensive movement."
Bryant, who turns 19 in November, will be a freshman at Arizona this season after he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year. ESPN listed him as the 20th-best player in high school this past season, a sign that he could be a first-round pick in June if he performs well with the Wildcats in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Nets have up to four first-round picks and using one on Bryant would give the team a raw prospect they can develop into a solid player for them.
