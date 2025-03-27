Nets Should Revisit Cam Johnson Trade Talks
The Brooklyn Nets are due for a transformation this offseason with a bundle of draft picks, cap space and opportunity to shake things up.
One player who could be part of the player movement is Cam Johnson, who was named as one of 10 realistic trade targets by Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
"If the NBA awarded the Most Surprising Player To Not Get Traded, Cam Johnson might've been a unanimous MSPTNGT winner," Buckley writes. "(Rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it?) In fact, before the deadline, ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst said Johnson was the player most cited when canvassing the league "for the most likely players to be moved."
"The fact Johnson wasn't moved then has no bearing on his potential to be moved soon. Contenders will always be drawn to players like him: a 6'8" sharpshooter who won't get skewered on defense and plays a low-maintenance game that can fit in any style and alongside any stars.
"Johnson's 18.9 points per game average is a bit bloated by Brooklyn's general lack of scorers, but it's notable that he's managed to absorb a heavier offensive workload without harming his shooting rates. His 47.6 field-goal percentage is actually the highest of his six-year career, and his 39.8 three-point percentage eclipses an already impressive 39.3 percent career splash rate."
Johnson and the Nets are back in action tomorrow when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.