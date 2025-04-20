Nets Shouldn't Be Afraid to Let Players Walk This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets have a busy offseason ahead, and it starts with the 2025 NBA Draft. The Nets have a great chance at landing a top pick to draft generational talent, but they also own three other first-round picks. This gives them the chance to build even more of a promising young core.
With this in mind, Brooklyn has to decide whether to keep, trade, or let players sign elsewhere in free agency. The team is set to have two unrestricted free agents, four restricted free agents, and four players on team options.
The unrestricted players are D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford, while restricted free agency holds more weight with players like Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe set to hit the market. The Nets need to decide who to keep and let go as they enter the early stages of a rebuild.
Brooklyn shouldn't be afraid to let certain players walk in free agency. While Russell is a name that many fans are attached to, and the guard has expressed a desire to stay with the team, the Nets could use that roster spot to sign a younger player who fits the timeline.
Thomas is the biggest concern for the Nets this offseason. Keeping him is ideal, and it helps that the 23-year-old has also expressed his interest in staying.
It's the other names hitting the market that Brooklyn should consider letting walk. The draft is going to bring in plenty of young talent, and all four first-round picks should get heavy minutes and experience next season if the team wants to build properly. No pick should go to waste, especially because of how highly regarded the 2025 class is.
The best part about the Nets' situation is their flexibility and current makeup. Brooklyn's roster to finish the season had an average age of 24.1 years, with just two players above 26 (Russel and Cam Johnson). The team already has a group of young players, it's just a matter of bring in better talent to develop.
The Nets have so much flexibility this offseason that the team shouldn't be afraid to lose some names. They can also replace players through the draft, trades, or free agency.