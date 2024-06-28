Nets Sign 2 Undrafted Free Agents
The Brooklyn Nets didn't have a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they are finding ways to inject some youth into their roster.
Villanova point guard Mark Armstrong announced on social media that he was signing with the Nets on an undrafted free agent deal.
The team also added 6-6 wing KJ Jones II, who played his college basketball at Emmanuel in Division II.
Armstrong, 20, played two seasons with Villanova. He was the team's starting point guard this past season, averaging 8.4 points per game for the Wildcats. He struggled to shoot the 3-point ball, making just over 28 percent of his shots from downtown.
Meanwhile, Jones was the leading scorer for all D-II players, averaging 26.2 points per game along with 4.9 rebounds and four assists.
The Nets will use these players to fill out their Las Vegas Summer League roster, where the hopefuls will have a chance to earn a spot to be invited to the team's training camp in October.
Armstrong and Jones will play at Summer League, and in the coming days, the Nets will fill out their roster. Also expected to play in Las Vegas for the Nets is Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, the team's first-round selections from the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Las Vegas Summer League begins on July 12 and runs until the 22nd.
