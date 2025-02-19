Brooklyn Nets Signing Former No. 7 Draft Pick
With the NBA regular season set to re-start on Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are making a few moves down the home stretch.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Nets are finalizing a 10-day contract with former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes.
In order to add Hayes, the Brooklyn is waiving veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, freeing up two spots and additional signing two-way guard Tyrese Martin to a standard contract, per Charania.
Hayes, formerly thought of to be a high-profile young guard, has been playing for the Net’s Long Island G League team, putting up numbers of 21 points and 8.3 assists per game. He has impeccable court vision and is savvy in the pick-and-roll, but hasn't necessarily had the right combination of size, athleticism and more to become an efficient scorer.
The French guard was initially drafted by Detroit, spending his first four seasons there. In that span, he averaged 8.1 points on just 38% shooting, dishing 5.2 assists per game while racking up 1.2 steals, too.
The move is low-risk for Brooklyn, who is likely still looking to garner higher 2025 draft picks in the home stretch, opposed to making a postseason push. Hayes had elite potential as a lead guard, but has yet to live up to his potential, and now has a fresh start in Brooklyn.
