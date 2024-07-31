Brooklyn Nets' Star Center's Contract Details Revealed
Many questioned what Nic Claxton's true value was entering the 2024 free agency period before the Brooklyn Nets answered by handing the 25-year-old a four-year, $97 million contract on July 6. The official details of the agreement have now been released, proving general manager Sean Marks made the right decision.
The franchise front-loaded Claxton's new contract, which bodes extremely well for their upcoming rebuild. This means that Brooklyn will be paying the bulk of the deal in the first two seasons, when they will surely be among the league's worst-performing teams. By doing this, Marks and company will have more financial flexibility when the Nets are likely to be back in contention around year three or four of the overhaul.
Claxton's contract numbers look even better when forecasting the likelihood of the NBA's salary cap rising in the coming seasons. By the time Claxton's contract is halfway fulfilled, the $22.7 million he is owed in 2026-27 and 2027-28 will look like nothing compared to the rest of the league's elite big men.
ClutchPoints broke down the contract even further, explaining that Claxton will account for 11.5% of the team's total cap in the latter half of the deal. This places him within the same percentage of cap eaten up by players such as PJ Washington, Grayson Allen, Zach Collins, Caris LeVert, and Kevin Huerter. No disrespect to any of them, but Claxton is far superior to any of the names listed.
Just an absolute steal for Brooklyn and Marks, and a move that Nets fans will be ecstatic was made prior to the conclusion of the dark days ahead.
