Nets Starting Season Hot On Offense Through Four Games
Despite coming into the season with the lowest expectations of any team in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are surprisingly sitting at 2-2 through their first four games. Last night, Brooklyn fell to the Denver Nuggets, but it was an overtime thriller and a five-point loss.
The Nets have been surprisingly hot on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Brooklyn is 28th in rating (118.4), but on the other side, the team is eighth in offensive rating (115.2).
A lot of the Nets' offensive success comes from the whole team, not just one player. Brooklyn ranks 26th in player impact estimate (44.4) despite Cam Thomas leading the team in scoring by a wide margin (29.5 points per game).
So far, five Nets are averaging double-digit points through four games. Thomas, Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Ziaire Williams combine to average 87.9 points per game.
New head coach Jordi Fernandez has emphasized shooting thus far. Brooklyn ranks fourth in both three-pointers made (16.8) and three-pointers attempted (44.3) per game.
Thomas was expected to be the star of the team this year, but he's taken a huge leap to start the season. The scoring has been the biggest thing, although the efficiency has stayed similar to last year. He's been given an extra 4.1 minutes per game thus far compared to last season, as well as having taken more shots, which could be the result of the surge.
Thomas's scoring outburst, combined with the impactful player of the team's veterans, has made Fernandez's job easier, but he's implemented a special system tailored for this group. The Nets are staying competitive as the NBA season carries on.
