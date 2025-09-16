Nets Still Have Roster Concerns After Kobe Bufkin Trade
Many NBA teams are not yet done making moves this offseason, but the Brooklyn Nets are one of the few teams that are still making trades. The Nets acquired another player today, and one who could get plenty of opportunities this season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets have traded cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks for Kobe Bufkin, the 15th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Michigan Wolverine averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, not receiving many opportunities with the team that selected him two years ago.
Bufkin gets a fresh start in Brooklyn, but will have to beat out a few players to make the final roster. The trade makes sense for the Nets' timeline, but they now have 19 players on standard contracts, and have to get down to 15 before the start of the season.
The 21-year-old will make $4.5 million this season, with a $6.9 million team option for the 2026-27 season. The trade puts the Nets above the salary floor, but they still have to make cuts, with 24 training camp invitees. The limit in that category is 21.
If, after getting to the 15-player limit, Brooklyn is under the salary floor, the penalties wouldn't be super severe; the team would not receive a share of the end-of-season luxury tax payouts, and a cap hold would be put on its salary.
For a team that's looking to spend next year, that seems like a major concern. However, at the moment and looking ahead, the Nets are firmly rebuilding with no need to pay big money.
Still, players like Drew Timme, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson are at major risk of being cut with the amount of pieces on the team. Obviously, Brooklyn's five first-round picks are safe, as well as Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Nic Claxton, Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe. That leaves at least eight players with a chance of being waived.
The Nets have time to make these cuts, as they need to be finalized before the start of the regular season. However, with 24 training camp invitees, they need to get to the 21-person limit by Sept. 23.
Still, Bufkin should be a solid addition to the team. He's only entering his third season in the league, and just completed an NBA Summer League in which he averaged 19.5 points per game.