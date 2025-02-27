Nets' Strength of Schedule Gives Greater Shot at Play-In Tournament
At this point in the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets are leaning toward competing for a spot in the postseason rather than getting the best lottery odds. At 21-37, the Nets are 2.5 games back from the Chicago Bulls for the final seed in the Play-In Tournament, with just a 7.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Brooklyn has exceeded all expectations this season, already having passed its projected win total. The Nets have been one of the better teams in the league throughout February, with a 6-4 record and the fifth-best defensive rating across those 10 games (109.3). This puts them in company with defensive powerhouses such as the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The recent momentum puts the Nets in a great position for the Play-In, but they also have some luck on their side based on the remaining strength of schedule. According to Tankathon, Brooklyn has the 17th-hardest remaining strength of schedule.
With 24 games remaining, the Nets have plenty of time to grab the 10th seed in such a weak Eastern Conference. Seeds seven through 10 are below .500, and Brooklyn has an easier schedule remaining than the Bulls, who rank 14th.
Believe it or not, the Nets also have an added boost in point guard Killian Hayes, who impressed against the Thunder with 19 points and seven assists on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-10 shooting from three. He's given Brooklyn an offensive boost in his four games played with the team, particularly in the playmaking department. The 23-year-old is averaging six assists per game.
If the Nets make the postseason, their lottery odds are nearly shot. While that hurts their long-term future, it would be promising to see for the short term. A Play-In appearance would show the impact head coach Jordi Fernandez has on a young and underrated group.
Brooklyn continues its final stretch of games on Feb. 28 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Of their final 24 games, the Nets will play 13 at home at Barclays Center and nine on the road.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.