Brooklyn Nets' Summer League MVP: 'It's Just a Blessing'
While second-year Kansas product Jalen Wilson's heroics were not enough to lift the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA 2K25 Summer League championship, the newly crowned MVP was still in attendance for the final. As the Miami Heat were fighting their way to the title, Wilson took time to speak to ESPN from the sidelines.
"It's just a blessing," Wilson said on the achievment. "A blessing to have the opportunity to come out and play, and be with guys that I got drafted with."
2023 NBA draftees Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead played alongside the MVP for the second straight summer after all three competed together in last year's event.
"To come out and be able to work and showcase how [much] better we've gotten this summer was really fun."
When asked about the difference in feel having a year already under his belt, Wilson gave the prototypical answer regarding a process many second-year players experience.
"The game just slowed down. I think last year, all rookies are eager to play and get things going," he said. "This year, I think it slowed down and the work [I put in] was able to show."
Finally, the 6-foot-6 wing touched on how his summer experience will carry over into his second professional campaign.
"Just being a good teammate, being able to be here for guys and show leadership, and also just being ready to play," he said. "Being able to do different things, versatility, catch-and-shoot, all those different things that contribute to winning. I feel like winning is the direction we all want to go in."
"Being able to contribute [and] be versatile in a winning direction is everything that I wanted to show."
With each passing day, it becomes clearer the Nets found themselves a steal in the back end of the 2023 NBA Draft.
