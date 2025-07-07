Brooklyn Nets Summer League Roster is Finalized
The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin their Summer League play on July 11 in Las Vegas and have recently announced their finalized roster, which will head west for the Nets.
Obvious participants for Brooklyn are their five first-round selections from this year's NBA Draft. Starting with the three-point guards who have caused a bit of commotion with Nets fans on social media, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf could all potentially get starts at guard, as Brooklyn is still not set with a starter at the point guard position.
Demin will likely see more time on the floor as he was the Nets lottery pick, not to mention he's already received high praise coming into the Summer League as the potential starter for this upcoming season.
"Egor Demin, 6’9 point guard, can do a bit of everything. Kind of Luka (Doncic) like” said former NBA Champion Danny Green.
Wing players like first-round pick Drake Powell and Summer League invite D'Andre Davis will also hope to make an impact for the Nets. Davis will likely start at small forward for Brooklyn in Las Vegas with Davis as his backup, as the former Ole Miss wing hopes to earn a contract with the Nets after the Summer League.
Second-year player Drew Timme is returning for the Nets Summer League team again, hoping to earn a full-time contract. He recently spoke to CBS Sports regarding his second chance with the Nets, trying to make at least a G League roster this upcoming season.
"I'm still trying to make it and stay in it," Timme said. "It was cool to make it, but you know, it can also get taken away at any moment, too, just as it was given. So you know, just trying to continue to work to stay in the league and do whatever it takes. That's kind of where I'm at right now."
Undrafted free agents Grant Nelson and TJ Bamba are players the front office will watch closely as both players try to show their value in hopes of getting a contract with the Nets or maybe even garnering interest from another NBA team after the Summer League is over.
The rest of the roster is filled out by second or third-year returning players hoping to stay in the NBA, giving the Nets a very competitive roster going into this year's NBA Summer League.