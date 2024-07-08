Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Sneaky Names to Watch
With the Brooklyn Nets Summer League roster announced, there is a lot of buzz surrounding this rebuilding franchise as they head into their first game with six regular-season rostered players and one Long Island Nets member.
Multiple players on this roster have gotten minutes with the team this past season, and after entering a rebuild following the Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade, some of these guys might get serious minutes in the upcoming season, making the Summer League an opportunity to give a glimpse of their potential.
Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, and Dariq Whitehead are obvious names, but some players could shine in their first opportunity with major touches. Here are some sneaky names to watch before the Nets' first matchup:
Jaylen Martin
Martin was signed to a two-way deal in February, and averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games in the G League. Martin is a skinny, 20-year-old slasher with an aggressive scoring mindset. He shot just 8% from deep with the Long Island Nets, but went 40.4% from three prior to that stretch, with the Westchester Knicks.
Martin will get a real opportunity to prove he is not just a G Leaguer in the Summer League, with the potential to be an offensive force, if his jumper can get a bit more consistent.
Zylan Cheatham
Cheatham last played for the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL (Australia), but was once a G Leaguer for the Birmingham Squadron not too long ago. The 27-year-old forward averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Breakers, warranting a spot on the Nets' Summer League roster.
Cheatham is a high-flying forward with the ability to get downhill and protect the rim on the other end. Looking for a way into the NBA, the Arizona State alum should get plenty of touches as the oldest and most experienced player on the roster.
If Cheatham wants to make a major impact on his NBA chances, similar to Martin, there needs to be a consistent jumper. Coaches know he can attack the basket, but he needs to be more than a strong slasher to have a spot on an NBA roster.
