Nets Surprising Many on Offense
The Brooklyn Nets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league coming into the season, but that hasn't been the case through the first month of the year.
The Nets have stayed in the middle of the pack, thanks to having one of the league's top offenses despite not housing a major, established offensive star.
"Transitions of this magnitude aren't meant to go smoothly. Beyond the uneasiness of having so many players who know they could be sent packing at a moment's notice, there's also the very real incentive for stockpiling losses (particularly ahead of a draft as well-regarded as next year's). Oh yeah, and there's also a first-year NBA head coach in Jordi Fernández calling the shots," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes. "These are chaotic conditions, but the Nets have been legitimately competitive and even above-average on offense. Their offensive production rate of 114.1 points per 100 possessions is 10th-best in the league and better than that of star-studded championship-hopefuls such as the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks."
The Nets offense will change with Cam Thomas out of the lineup, but if they are able to pick up his slack with multiple players making an impact, Brooklyn could continue being one of the league's biggest surprises this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.